Australian Open 2025 Draw: Sumit Nagal to face Novak Djokovic in potential 3rd round, Sinner gets easy draw

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Sumit Nagal at Australian Open 2025

Sumit Nagal was drawn against the world No.25 Tomas Machac in the first round of the men's singles at the Australian Open 2025 on Thursday. The top-ranked Indian tennis player could face the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the potential third round in a blockbuster treat for Indian fans.

The 27-year-old Nagal was handed a direct entry in the main draw due to his 98th position in the ATP rankings. Nagal made the headlines by reaching the second round in the 2024 Australian Open but has been handed a tough draw in the first round of the 2025 edition.

Ngal pulled off a huge upset by beating the world no.31 Alexander Bublik in direct sets in the opening round of the 2024 edition but lost against the wildcard entrant Shang Juncheng in the next round. He is yet to face Machac in the men's singles and will require another incredible performance to take down the Czech Republic star.

On the other hand, the Serbian legend will take on unseeded Nishesh Basavareddy, the Indian-origin youngster, in the first round of the men's singles and will be facing the winner between Jaime Faria and Pavel Kotov in the second round.

Meanwhile, the world No.1 and the defending champion Jannik Sinner has been drawn against Nicolas Jarry in the first round. Sinner has been tipped to defend his title with an easy draw to the final at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Australian Open Men's Singles Draw

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff in potential semi-final

In the women's singles, the top seed Aryna Sabalenka is chasing her third successive Australian Open title and has been drawn against the 2017 US Champion Sloane Stephens in the first round. Sabalenka might also face a tough test against the world no.3 Coco Gauff in the semi-final.

The five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will look to make a strong comeback from her infamous doping case at the end of the 2024 season. The Polish star will take on Katerina Siniakova, the nine-time doubles major winner, in the opening round and might face Britain's Emma Raducanu in the next round.