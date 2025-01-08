Australian Open 2025: Dates, main draw, top-seeded players, title contenders and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are defending singles champions at Australian Open

The Australian Open 2025 will begin this week with tennis fans all around the globe getting ready for the first Grand Slam of the season. The Qualifiers are already underway and the main draw will take place on Thursday morning.

Novak Djokovic will return to 2025 after a miserable 2024 season where he failed to win a single ATP title and slipped to No.7 in the singles rankings. The Serbian will look at his record-extending 25th major and 11th title at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open 2025 dates

Qualifiers will be played from January 5 to January 8.

The Main draw will take place on January 9 (09:00 AM IST).

The first-round matches will start on January 11.

The final of women's singles will be played on January 25 and the men's singles final will take place on January 26

Australian Open 2025 venues

The traditional Melbourne Park will host the entire 113th edition of the Australian Open. Rod Laver Arena will be hosting the major matches, including men's and women's singled finals. John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Show Court Arena will also host some of the biggest matches this season.

Australian Open 2025 title contenders

Jannik Sinner claimed his first major with a stunning comeback win in the 2024 Australian final and will enter the 2025 edition as a top-seeded player in the men's singles. Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to make a hat-trick of Australian Open women's singles titles this month after regaining the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings at the end of 2024.

In the men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are also capable of fighting Sinner to the title but the focus will be on the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. The Serbian legend fell to Sinner in the semi-finals last year and went on without a single ATP title in 2024.

Top-seeded players in men's and women's singles

Seeding Men's Singles Women's Singles 1 Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka 2 Alexander Zverev Iga Swiatek 3 Carlos Alcaraz Coco Gauff 4 Taylor Fritz Jasmine Paolini 5 Daniil Medvedev Qinwen Zheng 6 Casper Ruud Elena Rybakina 7 Novak Djokovic Jessica Pegula 8 Alex de Minaur Emma Navarro 9 Andrey Rublev Daria Kasatkina 10 Grigor Dimitrov Danielle Collins

Australian Open 2025 live streaming and telecast details

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 on the Sony Sports TV channels and the live streaming on the SonyLiv website and application.