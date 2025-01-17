Friday, January 17, 2025
     
  5. Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic storm into fourth round, Naomi Osaka out injured

The world no.1 Aryan Sabalenka registered an easy 7-6, 6-4 win over unseeded Clara Tauson in the third round of the women's singles while the Serbian legend Novak Djokovic overcame 26th seed Tomas Machach to enter the fourth round of the men's singles at Australian Open 2025.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 21:19 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 16:30 IST
Australian Open 2025
Image Source : GETTY Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2025

Top contenders Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all entered the fourth-round singles at the Australian Open 2025 with dominant wins in their respective matches on Friday, January 17. The four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's campaign ended with an injury during her third-round match against Belinda Bencic.

Sabalenka continued her dream run with a 7-6, 6-4 win over unseeded Clara Tauson of Denmark in the third round of the women's singles at Rod Laver Arena. The world no.1 Sabalenka is chasing her third consecutive Australian Open title and will next play the no.14 Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round on Sunday.

Another title contender Coco Gauff also stormed into the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-2 over Canada's Leylah Fernandez. The world no.3 Gauff who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year, will take on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the women's singles.

More to follow...

