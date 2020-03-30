Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled on Wednesday, reckons German Tennis Federation

Image Source : GETTY 'The Championships' logo is seen at Centre Court during previews for the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 21, 2007 in London, England.

After the French Open 2020 was affected owing to the rising concerns over the novel coronavirus across the world, the next grand slam of the year, the Wimbledon, is likely to be affected next. According to the German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorf, Wimbledon 2020 is all certain to be cancelled with the authorities likely to make the announcement this Wednesday.

Tournament organiser the All England Club (AELTC) is slated to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday after which the fate of the 2020 tournament will be decided which is scheduled to begin from June 29 onwards.

According to Reuters, Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany: "I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

"It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."

If caneclled, it will be for the first time that a grand slam event will be called off since the second World War.

Earlier, the French Open tournament, slated yo begin from May 18, was postponed to September, right after the US Open while every ATP and WTA events remained suspended.