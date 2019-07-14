Wimbledon 2019 Final, Live Tennis Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Watch Federer vs Djokovic live on Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1 and BBC

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wimbledon 2019 Final, Live Streaming, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Watch Federer vs Djokovic live on Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1, BBC and ESPN

Roger Federer is one victory away from a ninth Wimbledon title. Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is standing in the way. Federer and Djokovic will meet in the men's final at the All England Club for the third time. Djokovic won both of those previous matchups, in 2014 and 2015. Federer did get the better of Djokovic at Wimbledon on Centre Court once, beating the Serb in the semifinals in 2012. Federer, who is 37, is going for his 21st major title, while Djokovic, 32, is eyeing his 16th. Djokovic leads their head-to-head series 25-22, including 9-6 at Grand Slam tournaments. You can watch the live streaming of the game on Hotstar in India and on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in the UK. In USA, ESPN and ESPN 2 will telecast the match live. In Switzerland, you can follow the game on SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF) while in Serbia, people can watch the game on RTS, Eurosport and Sportklub.

The Wimbledon 2019 final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be played from 6:30 PM IST at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Sunday.

