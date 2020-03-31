Watch: Roger Federer plays tennis at home amid snowfall

Image Source : TWITTER/ROGER FEDERER Swiss tennis star Roger Federer posted a video of him playing tennis amid snowfall at his home.

Sporting events across the world have come to a halt due to the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 780,000 people around the globe have contracted with the coronavirus so far, with numbers rising significantly with each passing day.

In tennis, the French Open was postponed to September earlier this month in view of the outbreak, and the Wimbledon is likely to meet a similar fate.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, who earlier announced his decision to make a donation of $1 million towards aiding the vulnerable families amid the outbreak, recently shared a video of him playing tennis at home.

He is seen attempting trick shots in the video, writing, "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome."

Watch:

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Sports have come to a standstill around the world due to the pandemic. While the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are postponed to next year, the Association Football in almost all the European countries also remains suspended.

In India, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is suspended till April 15, and reports suggest that the tournament is likely to be cancelled.