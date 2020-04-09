Watch: Leander Paes takes 'Frying Pan' challenge, hits no-look volleys

Image Source : TWITTER/ATP Indian tennis star Leander Paes slammed no-look volleys as he took the 'Frying Pan' challenge.

India's veteran tennis player Leander Paes took the 'Frying Pan' challenge on Wednesday. The 46-year-old can be seen hitting no-look volleys in a short video posted by the ATP.

On April 7, Switzerland's Roger Federer posted a video of himself volleying, while slamming the ball on the wall. He also urged fans and celebrities to participate in the '#TennisAtHome' challenge.

Paes, however, went one step further as he decided to play with a frying pan -- and without looking at the ball!

Watch:

Even Mahesh Bhupathi, who has famously partnered Paes in men's doubles for many years in the past, was in awe of the veteran tennis star. Quoting the video, Bhupathi wrote, "Man can volley with anything."

Guy can volley with anything 😳😇 https://t.co/J0ssEg6334 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 8, 2020

Sportspersons around the world are finding unique ways to interact with the people through social media. While former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is conducting Instagram live sessions with fellow cricketers to talk about cricket and life, many are also taking part in Q&A sessions on social media platforms.