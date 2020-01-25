Rohan Bopanna, Nadiia Kichenok progress to mixed doubles second round at Australian Open

Image Source : GETTY Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Rohan Bopanna of India talk tactics during their Mixed Doubles first round match

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

They will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.

Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko.