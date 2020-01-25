Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
Rohan Bopanna, Nadiia Kichenok progress to mixed doubles second round at Australian Open

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

PTI PTI
Melbourne Published on: January 25, 2020 19:14 IST
Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Rohan Bopanna of India talk
Image Source : GETTY

Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine and Rohan Bopanna of India talk tactics during their Mixed Doubles first round match

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok moved into the mixed doubles second round at the Australian Open, here on Saturday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair beat Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Austin Krajicek from USA 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour and 15 minutes.

They will next take on American Nicole Melichar and Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Bopanna was supposed to pair up with compatriot Sania Mirza but the latter pulled out due to a calf injury.

Veteran Leander Paes is also competing in the mixed doubles with Jelena Ostapenko.

