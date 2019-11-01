Paris Masters: Bopanna/Shapovalov enter quarterfinals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov entered the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters with a straight-set win over Fernando Verdasco and Benoit Paire.

India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Paris Masters after a straight-sets victory over the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in their Round of 16 match.

Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated their American-Argentine opponent 6-1, 6-3 in a match which lasted for an hour on Thursday evening.

The Indian-Canadian pair fired eight aces and committed one double fault. However, they saved eight out of 13 break points and won four of 13.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had earlier registered a 6-4, 7-5 win over Benoit Paire and Fernando Verdasco to move into the pre-quarters.

They will now face the Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.