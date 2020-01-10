Friday, January 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys into Brisbane International semifinals

Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys into Brisbane International semifinals

Naomi Osaka defated Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 while Petra Kvitova beat qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2. Madison Keys got the better of fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1.

AP AP
Brisbane Published on: January 10, 2020 14:30 IST
Brisbane International
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP

Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Madison Keys into Brisbane International semifinals

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys won quarterfinal matches Friday at the Brisbane International.

Osaka beat Kiki Bertens 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Kvitova defeated qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2 and Keys beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1. Brady was coming off wins over Maria Sharapova in the first round and top-ranked Ash Barty in the second.

Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.

"Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking," Keys said. "There's still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it's definitely a great starting point for the year."

In a later quarterfinal, Brisbane defending champion Karolina Pliskova played Alison Riske.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News