Grigor Dimitrov, fresh off his appearance at Adria Tour, tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : AP World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov

World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fresh from the Adria Series of events, The Bulgarian revealed that he had tested positive back in Monaco.

Dimitrov was one of the participants at the Adria Tour alongside other high-profile players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, besides the spectators.

Sharing the news of his postive testing, Dimitrov urged all other who came in contact with him over the tour to get themselves tested and take precautionary measures.

"Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD," he wrote on Instagram.

Dimitrov becomes the first high-profile tennis players to have contracted the virus.

Dimitrov had played against Borna Coric on Saturday, securing an easy straight-set win 4-1 4-1, and was slated to meet world no.1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday. However, he had pulled out in the last minute.

"This is a consequence of physical effort and exposure to the sun in the past few days, and I will have to miss the last day in Zadar," he had explained.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage