Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic ease into Round 3; Grigor Dimitrov ousted

Image Source : AP Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic ease into Round 3; Grigor Dimitrov ousted

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic once again had field days as they moved into the third round of Australian Open but Grigor Dimitrov's campaign came to an end at the hands of 22-year-old American Tommy Paul on Wedenesday. Milos Rionic, Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the third round.

Federer reached the third round at the Australian Open for the 21st time in a row — that's every year since his tournament debut in 2000 — by beating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

The 20-time major champion has won the title in Australia six times and showed why against the 41st-ranked Krajinovic, winning in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

"I'm feeling really relaxed on court," the 38-year-old Federer said. "I'm happy. I'm still going, and looking forward to the next one, of course."

Krajinovic's first-round match was delayed because of heavy rain on Day 1 of the tournament, and he had to get through a tough five-setter against Quentin Halys. Federer finished off a straight-set first-round win over Steve Johnson in 1:21 on Monday.

"It wasn't 100% fair he played 3 1/2 hours yesterday and I played zero," Federer said. "Yeah, I do feel a little sorry ... but you've got to take advantage of it, I guess."

Federer will next play John Millman, the Australian who produced an upset win over him at the 2018 U.S. Open.

DJOKOVIC EASES INTO ROUND 3

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic avoided the same mistake he made three years go when he met a wild-card entry in the second round in Melbourne.

Djokovic beat Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a swirling breeze on Rod Laver Arena to advance to a third-round match against another Japanese player, Yoshihito Nishioka, who is coming off a win over 30th-seeded Dan Evans.

In 2017, Djokovic was upset in the second round by Denis Istomin who, like Ito, had earned his spot in the main draw by winning the Asia-Pacific wild-card playoff. That was Djokovic's worst performance in Australia since a first-round exit in 2006.

His experience at Melbourne Park counted as the wind picked up in the afternoon.

"Credit to (Ito) for fighting to the end. Tough conditions out here," Djokovic said. ""The wind can get you out of your comfort zone very quickly."

DIMITROV ELIMINATED

Three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov has been eliminated at the Australian Open by 22-year-old American Tommy Paul in a second-round match that went to a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Paul had never won a Grand Slam match until this week.

He is ranked 80th.

But he built a two-sets-to-none lead against the 18th-seeded Dimitrov, gave that lead away, was two points from defeat and then pulled out the victory.

Dimitrov's semifinals at major tournaments include a run to that stage in Australia three years ago and at the U.S. Open in 2019.

FOGNINI FIGHTS HIS WAY TO ROUND 3

Fabio Fognini is taking no shortcuts so far at the Australian Open.

The 12th-seeded Italian has won a pair of five-setters to get to the third round at Melbourne Park — and because his latest win ended after midnight, he has competed on all four days since the tournament began.

Fognini needed more than four hours and a total of five match points to finally get past Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-6 (4), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round.

In his opening match, which began Monday but concluded Tuesday after being suspended by rain, Fognini came back to win after falling into a two-sets-to-none hole against Reilly Opelka.

The match against Thompson started Wednesday and wasn't wrapped up until past 12:10 a.m. on Thursday local time at Margaret Court Arena.

TSITSIPAS GETS WALKOVER

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas got a walkover into the third round at Melbourne Park when his Phillip Kohlschreiber pulled out of their scheduled match because a muscle strain.

Tsitsipas will face either Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin in the third round. Tsitsipas has become a local favorite due to Melbourne's large Greek population.

RIONIC THROUGH TO ROUND 3

Milos Raonic has set up a third-round match against 2019 semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at Melbourne Arena.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, had 11 of his 19 aces in the third set.

Tsitsipas took advantage of a walkover in his second-round match, advancing without hitting a ball when Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out of their match because of a muscle strain