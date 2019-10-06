Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Arsenal jump to third spot as David Luiz scores 1st goal for Gunners

David Luiz scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday which lifted Unai Emery's side up to third in the Premier League.

Luiz headed home off a corner from Nicolas Pepe with only nine minutes gone. It turned out to be the only goal of a game that lacked both chances and quality as the Cherries managed to keep in-form Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the periphery.

Arsenal have still lost just once this season in the league and now sit one point behind defending champions Manchester City.

Aubameyang, crucial to Arsenal so far this season, was kept quiet and the players selected to offer support — 18-year-old Bukayo Saka and club-record signing Pepe — also drifted in and out of the game.

For Eddie Howe, his Bournemouth side could have drawn level on points with fourth-place Leicester with a win at the Emirates Stadium but lacked a cutting edge in attack despite some good moments early in the second half.