Image Source : PTI ISL: FC Goa and Bengaluru FC play out 1-1 draw

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Hero Indian Super League here on Monday after Ferran Corominas' penalty cancelled out Udanta Singh's opener for the Blues.

Sergio Lobera made just one change to the side that defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0. Ahmed Jahouh, returning from suspension, replaced Jackichand Singh in the starting eleven. Manvir Singh started up front, with Coro, Brandon Fernandes and Len Doungel all playing off the Indian international striker.

Bengaluru FC put out an unchanged side from the one that drew 0-0 with NorthEast United. Manuel Onwu, Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri started in attack, while Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado and Harmanjot Khabra played in the midfield.

The game started at a frantic pace as both teams pressed each other high up the field. The Gaurs first half was created through Manvir, who threaded a fantastic through ball to Len Doungel but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was alert to prevent the danger.

The visitors then had a shot through Dimas Delgado but the ball went sailing way over the bar. The teams then went into the half-hour mark with the game scoreless, as Mandar Rao Dessai was wrongly adjudged to be off-side after a surging run down the left.

Towards the end of the half, Manvir had half a chance from a Brandon cross but was closed down quickly by the Bengaluru defence. The half ended nil-nil with a majority of the period played in midfield.

The defending ISL champions made the first substitution of the match as Rahul Bheke was taken off for Albert Serran. BFC broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute as Udanta ran onto Onwu’s cut-back and scored past Mohammad Nawaz.

FC Goa made their first change as Jackichand Singh was introduced for Lenny Rodrigues in the 70th minute. Saviour Gama was the second change for the home team, coming in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, who had been shown a yellow earlier.

Jacki had a great chance when he ran free of the Bengaluru defence but his shot rolled across the face of the goal. The Manipuri winger was again given a good pass by Jahouh, but his cut-back for Manvir was blocked by an opposition defender.

Ferran Corominas was then brought down in the box, after which he stepped up to score the resulting penalty for his second goal of the season and 36th ISL goal overall. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, as FC Goa now have four points from two games. They face NorthEast United in Guwahati on November 1.