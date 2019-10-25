I-League 2019/20 to begin on November 30

Image Source : TWITTER/I-LEAGUE The new season of the I-League is scheduled to begin on November 30. The official broadcasters will be confirmed within a week.

The 2019/20 season of the I-League will start on November 30, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday. However, the official broadcaster for the league was not revealed with the federation stating that an official confirmation will be coming "within a week."

"Hero I-League 2019-20 will commence on November 30, 2019 and the official broadcaster will be confirmed within a week," said the AIFF in its release. The decision was announced after an AIFF League Committee Meeting chaired by federation vice president and chairman Subrata Dutta which was also attended by the national team's technical director Isaac Doru.

The AIFF also stated that a maximum of "three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire course of Hero I-League 2019-20. Maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match." The U-22 player quota rule will be finalised after a meeting between the clubs and the AIFF Secretariat.

The season will be the first for the I-League as the second division of the Indian football league structure with the Indian Super League (ISL) being confirmed as the premier league of India in the months preceding the start of the two leagues.