Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Frank Lampard optimistic of Chelsea's chances against Liverpool in UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said on Tuesday that he is confident about his teams chances in the UEFA Super Cup tie against Liverpool to be played in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"I am optimistic because I believe in the players," Lampard said during a press conference on the eve of the match, Efe news reported.

"We're here in the final because we deserve to be here due to the achievements of the players and the club last season. We understand the quality of an opponent like Liverpool because they deservingly won the Champions League this year," he added.

The retired player admitted that it was difficult to talk with the players after the 0-4 defeat to Manchester United in their 2019/2020 Premier League opener on Sunday.

However, he hailed the efforts made by the players during Sunday's match, despite some mistakes that were committed.

"In terms of the defeat, I think you always learn as a manager along with your players. We played very well for 60 minutes but if you make defensive errors against good teams then it will cost you," he said.

"It's been a week where a lot has happened but I was ready for that and I certainly don't fear that. There are decisions to be made every day and I'm prepared for that so we'll see what the rollercoaster brings going forward," the coach continued.

The coach revealed that N'Golo Kante "actually picked up another small injury in the game, which is always a danger when you're trying to bring players back, so we're assessing that for tomorrow and I have to make a decision with him this evening."

Lampard ruled out Brazilian winger Willian from the starting lineup due to a knee injury he recently sustained.

"Willian is not far from being fit, his injury has healed but it's tough to bring him back for such a high-intensity match. He'll be working through this week to build his fitness and will be on the bench tomorrow," he said.

The coach pointed out that this is not his first UEFA Super Cup as he competed in it twice as Chelsea's captain in 2012 and 2013.