WWE President confirms France return in 2025 after Backlash 2024 success

Image Source : X/WRESTLE FEATURE Cody Rhodes during Backlash 2024.

President Nick Khan on Thursday, January 16 revealed that WWE will once again travel to France for a major Premier Live Event (PLE) in 2025. He mentioned the company going to Paris later in the year during an event held in Las Vegas, Nevada but didn’t reveal the month or the name of the show that the officials have in mind.

Since Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, took over the creative from Vince McMahon, he has focused on international growth as multiple PLE events have taken place outside the USA in little more than the last one year. Backlash 2024, which was a tremendous success, was hosted by Lyon while WWE held Elimination Chamber in Perth (Australia).

Additionally, the King and Queen of the Ring was hosted in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Money In The Bank in Toronto (Canada), Clash at the Castle in Glasgow (Scotland), Bash In Berlin in Berlin (Germany), Crown Jewel in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Survivor Series in Vancouver (Canada). Recently, WWE also announced that the 2026 edition of the Royal Rumble will be hosted in Riyadh - marking the first time that the event will take place outside North America.

Backlash 2024 was a major success for the company, which was headlined by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Ahead of that WWE also hosted Backlash in Puerto Rico in 2023. Rapper Bad Bunny headlined the event against Damien Preist.

Khan also confirmed that one of WWE’s PLE will be hosted in Germany. Speaking to Mick Akers of Las Vegas Review Journal, he revealed the location for the go-home SmackDown and the Raw after WrestleMania. The President mentioned that the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host both shows. Khan added that the Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted right after the Smackdown before Wrestlemania at the same venue. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Convention Centre will host WWE World from April 17 to 21.