World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's medal wait continues as Abhimanyu loses Bronze medal bout

World Wrestling Championships 2023: India's wait for a medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2023 continued as Abhimanyu went down in the 70kg freestyle Bronze medal bout on Sunday. The Indian grappler lost the match on technical superiority 1-12 to Armenia’s Arman Andreasyn in the championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Meanwhile, Sachin Mor has got a chance to fight in the 79kg repechage.

Abhimanyu made his way to the Bronze medal bout after a win in the repechage round against Tajikistan's Mustafo Akhmedov. The grappler earlier suffered a loss in the semifinal against USA’s Zain Allen Retherford when the American got the better of Abhimanyu by 3-1.

Sachin Mor gets a repechage opportunity

Indian wrestler Sachin More is still in a hunt for a medal as he will be featured in the men's 79kg repechage round against Ahmad Magomedov. The bout will be played on Monday. He had earlier lost to Akhmed Usmanov in pre-quarterfinals on technical superiority 0-11. As Usmanov plays the final, Mor gets a repechage chance. The Indian had earlier defeated Mexico's Raul Israel Jehu Palacios Dominguez in the qualifying round by 8-3.

India's wait for a medal at the Championships continue

As of now, India's wait for a medal at the Championships and an Olympic quota continues. Wrestlers like Aman Sehrawat, Naveen Malik, Sandeep Mann and Sumit Malik have not been able to proceed any further from round two of the competition. They were also not able to play repechage rounds as none of the wrestlers they lost to were able to play the final.

