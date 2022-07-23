Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Neeraj Chopra in action

World Championships Live Streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's final in India, know details

Neeraj Chopra is set to play the final of Javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. If the 24-year-old Chopra wins in the final, he will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93.

Neeraj Chopra will have company in Rohit Yadav, who has qualified for his maiden finals after finishing sixth in Group B qualification round, and 11th overall, with a best throw of 80.42m.

Here are all the details:​

When is the final of men's javelin throw event of World Championships?

The final is on 24th July, Sunday.

At what time will the final of men's javelin throw, World Championships start in India?

The event will start at 7:05 AM IST.

Where will be the final of men's javelin throw, World Championships telecasted on TV in India?

The final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the final of men's javelin throw, World Championships streamed online?

The final can be watched online on the SonyLiv app in India.

What is the venue of the final of men's javelin throw, World Championships?

The final will be played at Eugene, Oregon.

