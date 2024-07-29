Why has Lakshya Sen's win over Kevin Cordon been deleted at Paris Olympics 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lakshya Sen

India's shuttler Lakshya Sen's win over Kevin Cordon in the group stage of the Paris Olympics will not be counted as the latter has pulled out of the Games. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) also provided an update stating that Sen's win has been deleted from the records as Cordon's remaining matches have been also cancelled.

"Guatemalan men's singles player Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition due to a left elbow injury. His remaining Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (Court 2, 2pm local time, 29 July 2024) and Julien Carraggi of Belgium will not be played," BWF said in a statement.

With Cordon pulling out, his group now comprises only of three players - Lakshya Sen, Jonatan Christie and Julien Carraggi. As per the BWF rules and regulations for competitions, Lakshya Sen's win won't be considered and he will have to start his campaign with zero wins and have to beat both his opponents in the group to make it to the knockouts.

"As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted," BWF added in the statement. Sen will lock horns against Carraggi on Monday (July 29) and take on Christie in his final group match on Wednesday (July 31).

Meanwhile, India's superstar duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were scheduled to play their second Group C clash today but that has been cancelled now. German player Mark Lamsfuss has pulled out due to injury. "German men’s doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury. Lamsfuss’ and teammate Marvin Seidel‘s remaining Group C matches against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar of France (Court 1, ‘Not Before’ 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," BWF said in a statement.

For the unversed, Satwik and Chirag had begun their campaign with a win over the French combination of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar. They will next face Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their final game on Tuesday.