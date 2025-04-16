Where is Pomona, the venue for cricket's 128-year-long Olympic return? All you need to know The Fairgrounds in Pomona will host the cricket event at the 2028 Olympic Games. The sport is making a return to the Olympics after 128 years. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

New Delhi:

Cricket is all set to make a return to the Olympic Games after a gap of 128 years. After being held for the only time in 1900, the sport makes a return to the Los Angeles Games in 2028. It is one of the five new sports being held at the upcoming Games.

The cricket is all set to be played in Pomona, a city in eastern Los Angeles County, California. It will take place at a temporary-built venue at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, the LA28 organising committee had announced on Tuesday. Six teams for men and women will be taking part at the Games, scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30.

Where is Pomona? All you need to know about it

Notably, Pomona is a city in eastern Los Angeles County, California, United States. It is located between the Inland Empire and the San Gabriel Valley in the Pomona Valley. The city's population was 1,51, 713 according to the 2020 census.

Talking about the weather of the city, Pomona has a Mediterranean climate. The summers are hot and dry, while the winters are mild and damp. A large amount of sunshine stays throughout the year. Summers are usually sunny, and there is only a little rainfall from June to September.

Cricket at the LA Olympics will mark an important event in spreading the sport to that part of the world. The USA had co-hosted the T20 World Cup 2024 with the Caribbean, and this will be another instance of the sport being played in the USA at such a big international level.

Meanwhile, the ICC chairman, Jay Shah, welcomed the announcement of Pomona hosting cricket. "We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport's return to the Olympics," Jay Shah, the ICC chair, said. "Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences."