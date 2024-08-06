When will Mirabani Chanu be in action at Paris Olympics? Check date and time of her weightlifting event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mirabai Chanu.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will step into the South Paris weightlifting arena at the Olympics 2024 with an aim to bag another medal for the country. Mirabai is only the second Indian weightlifter to win a medal at the Games as she returned from the Tokyo Games with a Silver medal around her neck.

Mirabai is gunning for another medal as she will take part in the 49kg category at the Paris Games, where she looks to become the only Indian in her sport with two Olympic medals. She has a good shot at a medal but will need to stay away from any injuries for that. The 29-year-old weightlifter has competed in only three events since 2023 and has picked injuries to her shoulder, wrist and hip. An injury in the Asian Games denied her a medal.

Mirabai has a personal best-combined list of 205 kgs. She would target to lift anything between 200-210 in snatch and clean and jerk combined for a shot at the medal. But when is her event at the Paris Games?

Mirabai Chanu will be in action at the Paris Olympics on August 7 in her 49kg category. Her event is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST and it would be a medal event.

There are a total of 12 athletes who will be vying for medals at the event. Mirabai might look to challenge for gold but will need to get the better of the big favourite Hou Zhihui of China. Zhihui is the defending champion and has the world record in the snatch and Olympic record in both snatch and clean and jerk. It will be an uphill task for Mirabai to challenge the Chinese for gold.

How to watch Mirabai Chanu's event live?

Mirabai Chanu's event will be available for broadcast on the Sports18 network. For the digital experience, viewers can tune in to JioCinema to catch the action live.