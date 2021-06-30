Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO WFI nominates Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia for Arjuna Award

Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya and 19-year-old Anshu Malik were on Wednesday nominated for the coveted Arjuna Award by the Wrestling Federation of India.

Deepak won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship in Nur Sultan while Ravi had bagged a bronze along with a ticket to Tokyo.

Both will participate in the upcoming Olympics. Dahiya has emerged as a strong medal contender in the 57kg category at the Games, where he is seeded fourth.

Anshu Malik, meanwhile, has secured top podium finishes in five of the six tournaments, which include an Asian title. Sarita Mor has also been nomimated for the prestigious award.

"All four wrestlers have done well and deserve recognition, so we have sent their application," WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

"We have also nominated coaches Vikram, Kuldeep Malik, and Sujeet Maan for the Dronacharya award."

Kuldeep Malik is already a recipient of the Dhyanchand Award. Sujeet was the freestyle coach of Indian men's team; in his playing days, he had won four Asian medals.

In the lifetime achievement category (Dronacharya), the WFI has nominated Jagroop Rathi, R. K. Hooda and R. S. Kundu.