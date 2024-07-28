'We can't fight destiny': Manu Bhaker on her comeback from Tokyo disappointment to Bronze in Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024 on July 28, 2024

Manu Bhaker created history by winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, July 28. She claimed a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol individual event to become India's first woman shooter to win a medal in Olympic Games.

Bhaker was always tipped to make history in the Paris Games after clinching gold in the 2023 World Championships in Baku. She was consistent in maintaining her place in the top three and even challenged Republic of Korea's Kim Yeji for a silver medal on two occasions.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year-old wait for a medal in shooting as she became the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal. After winning the Bronze, Manu talked about her disappointing campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she suffered a gun malfunction in the qualifiers and her desire to make a comeback in the Paris Games.

The 22-year-old Indian shooter showed her disappointment after settling for a bronze only but also revealed her happiness for winning a medal for the country.

"I put in a lot of effort; I was fighting with all the energy I had, even at the end," Manu Bhaker said after winning the bronze. "This is a bronze but I'm happy I could win a bronze for the country. I read a lot of Gita. As Lord Krishna says, focus on karma, not on the outcome of the karma.

"That's what I did... I thought, do your thing and let it all be. After Tokyo I was very disappointed however, I came back stronger. Let the past remain in the past."

Manu Bhaker's family celebrates at home

Million Indians erupted in celebrations after Manu Bhaker secured a Bronze in the 10m air pistol event in Paris. Manu's family also celebrated her historic achievement at her residence in Haryana with sweets. Manu's father said that her family is hoping for a gold as she will be featured in two more events at Paris Olympics.