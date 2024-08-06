Vinesh Phogat storms into semifinals with win over Oksana Livach at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has stormed into the semifinals of the women's 50kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics. The Indian grappler defeated Ukraine's Oksana Livach in her quarterfinal to make her way into the last four of the event.

Vinesh defeated the former European champion in a closely-fought quarterfinal with a score of 7-5. Vinesh took an early lead and kept it intact. She was leading 5-2 but the Ukrainian attacked to push Vinesh out off the bounds and claim a point. Vinesh challenged it but conceded another point. She had a 5-4 lead in the final minute but then scored two more points to have a 7-4 lead. Oksana looked to attack but Vinesh defended extremely well to win the match 7-5.

More to follow...