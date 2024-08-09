Vinesh Phogat disqualification plea: Decision likely to be announced by CAS before end of Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has reportedly decided to take a final decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea against her disqualification before the end of the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh approached the CAS after her shocking disqualification by the organisers hours before the women's 50kg final bout on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Indian star was found weighed 100 gm more hours before her final showdown for gold against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt. The IOC disqualified Vinesh and further stunned the Indian camp by denying her a silver medal.

The Indian supporters, the Wrestling Federation of India and the India Olympics Association reacted strongly against Vinesh's disqualification. Vinesh shocked her fans by announcing her retirement from wrestling and appealed for a silver at the CAS.

According to a media advisory released by the CAS, Vinesh challenged the IOC's decision at the Ad hoc Division and sought another weigh-in before the final match but did not request an urgent hearing.

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final," the CAS media release said. "However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first.

"The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Division and that she requests to be rewarded a (shared) silver medal. The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games."