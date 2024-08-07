Vinesh Phogat's first picture surfaces after her disqualification from Olympics 2024 | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phoghat at Paris Olympics 2024

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha met with Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in a hospital in Paris on Wednesday. The first picture after the wrestler's heartbreaking disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 has gone viral on social media.

The 29-year-old stormed into the final of the women's 50kg category with three sensational wins on Tuesday. Phogat was set to face Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in an epic medal match but the IOC stunned the Indian contingent by disqualifying the ace wrestler after the latter found 100 gm overweight.

In a picture shared by an ANI, a heartbroken Vinesh was wearing India's official kit for the Paris Games. PT Usha looked concerned during her visit to the hospital and later revealed that the wrestler was disappointed with the disqualification.

The IOA quickly responded with a formal appeal to UWW (United World Wrestling) in their official protest. PT Usha met with Phogat at a local hospital to offer her all the support. She assured that the federation is doing everything in its power to fight against the disqualification.

More to follow...