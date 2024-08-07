Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
  5. Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is shocking, assured her full support: IOA chief PT Usha's first statement

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is shocking, assured her full support: IOA chief PT Usha's first statement

Day 12 of the Paris Olympics didn't start on a good note for India as Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from competing in the final. She weighed 100 grams more than 50kg and hence, was disqualified and ranked last. IOA Chief PT Usha has now released an official statement on the matter.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 16:24 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI SCREENGRAB PT Usha and Dr Dinshaw Padriwala

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha has given her first statement after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. The Indian wrestler was scheduled to compete in the final of 50kg freestyle wrestling but was disqualified after not meeting weight requirements. She weighed 100 grams overweight and hence, the officials took a drastic step. Meanwhile, PT Usha has termed disqualification as shocking while stating that the IOA is providing her full emotional and medical support.

"Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met her at the Olympic Village clinic and assured her of complete support from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support," the IOA Chief said.

More to follow...

