Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is shocking, assured her full support: IOA chief PT Usha's first statement

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha has given her first statement after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. The Indian wrestler was scheduled to compete in the final of 50kg freestyle wrestling but was disqualified after not meeting weight requirements. She weighed 100 grams overweight and hence, the officials took a drastic step. Meanwhile, PT Usha has termed disqualification as shocking while stating that the IOA is providing her full emotional and medical support.

"Vinesh's disqualification is very shocking. I met her at the Olympic Village clinic and assured her of complete support from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support," the IOA Chief said.

More to follow...