Vinesh Phogat confirms medal for India at Paris Olympics after win over Yusneylis Guzman in semis

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat marched into the finals of the women's 50kg freestyle event after her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman at the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh has confirmed a medal for India at the ongoing Games. She won the bout 5-0.

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period as her opponent conceded a point due to passivity. She unleashed her attack in the second period to take a big lead of 5-0. She kept it intact and got the better of the Pan American Games champion Guzman.

Vinesh had earlier stunned reigning Olympic and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in her round of 16 bout. Susaki had not lost an International event in her previous 82 bouts and Vinesh was the first to hand the Japanese a defeat. She then got the better of Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the semifinals at the Games.

