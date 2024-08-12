Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Vinesh Phogat likely to leave for Delhi amidst uncertainty over silver medal at Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat is likely to leave for Delhi amdist her appeal for a silver medal is pending a decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Phogat reached the finals of the Paris Olympics in the 50kg category but was disqualified due to being overweight.

Reported By : Samip Rajguru Edited By : Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: August 12, 2024 22:10 IST
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified at the Paris Olympic Games
Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat was disqualified at the Paris Olympic Games for being overweight.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to leave for Delhi amidst the uncertainty surrounding a silver medal for which she had appealed after her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

The decision to award a joint silver medal to Vinesh is pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While the hearing has been concluded, the decision on whether to award the grappler with a silver or not is expected to come by 9:30 PM IST on August 13.

Check the latest pictures of Vinesh from Paris:

India Tv - A crestfallen Vinesh Phogat is likely to leave Paris while her silver medal decision remains pending.

Image Source : INDIA TVA crestfallen Vinesh Phogat is likely to leave Paris while her silver medal decision remains pending.

India Tv - Vinesh Phogat with her luggage as she is likely to leave for India.

Image Source : INDIA TVVinesh Phogat with her luggage as she is likely to leave for India.

As reported by India TV's Sports Editor Samip Rajguru, Vinesh has been asked to give it in writing that she was not aware of being weighed in twice at the Olympic Games 2024. Furthermore, Vinesh has been asked to pen down that she is willing to share her silver medal at the Games.

Vinesh was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being overweight on the second weigh-in at the Games. She was found 100 grams over the permissible limit in the 50kg category ahead of her final. Following this, she was disqualified. 

More to follow...

