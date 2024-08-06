Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch Indian wrestler's bout in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign today in the 50kg freestyle event against the reigning Olympic champion and four-time world champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Vinesh is competing in the new category this time with her 52kg freestyle spot going to Antim Panghal but then this change has come at a cost.

Vinesh is unseeded for this event and going by the draws that were announced, her opening match is against the gold medal favourite Susaki. The Indian wrestler is an underdog in this bout but will she be able to win? Well, looking at the form and career of Susaki, it seems difficult.

Susaki is the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and she did so without even conceding a single point. Moreover, she has lost only three bouts in the last 14 years and has been a four-time World champion, two-time Asian champion, World U23 champion, two-time World Juniors champion and three-time World Cadets champion. In short, Susaki is the best in the 50kg category in wrestling.

This doesn't mean that Vinesh will lose this bout. There is always a chance of an upset and the 29-year-old will be keen on turning the tables on her opponent. However, even if she loses, Vinesh will have a second chance at the medal in the repechage round with Susaki expected to qualify for the finals easily.

When is Vinesh Phogat's round of 16 wrestling bout today?

Vinesh Phogat is expected to be in action around 2:45-3 PM IST against Japan's top-seeded Yui Susaki.

Where to watch Vinesh Phogat's round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics?

Vinesh Phogat's bout against Japan's Yui Susaki will be telecast live on Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2 and Sports 18 Khel channels. Live streaming of this match will be available on Jio Cinema for free in India.