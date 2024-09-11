Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Vinesh Phogat claims she got no support in Paris Olympics after disqualification, says 'politics happened...'

Vinesh Phogat claims she got no support in Paris Olympics after disqualification, says 'politics happened...'

Vinesh Phogat announced retirement from wrestling after she was disqualified from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics. She appealed to be considered for the silver medal but the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) rejected it citing rules were followed in making the decision.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2024 10:13 IST
Vinesh Phogat
Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has claimed that she got no support in Paris after she was disqualified from contesting in the gold medal match for weighing 100 grams in the 50 kg weight category. The drastic efforts to cut down her weight in time before the weigh-in went in vain but it led her to dehydration and was hospitalised as well. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief PT Usha visited Vinesh at the hospital to show solidarity and also clicked a picture with her.

But Vinesh has now claimed that she got no support in Paris and that PT Usha clicking a picture with her and posting on social media was all a part of the politics. "I don't know what support I got there. PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well.

"That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise, a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what I should continue? There is politics everywhere," she added. Moreover, Vinesh Phogat also claimed that she didn't know that her photo was clicked with PT Usha and it was all a farce to garner attention on social media.

"You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life. At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me, aap bina bataye photo kheench rahe ho, fir social media pe daal ke bol rahe ho hum saath khade hain (you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting on social media to show to the world that you are standing with me)," she said. For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat has joined politics since then and is contesting Haryana Assembly elections for Congress.

Related Stories
Railways initiates process to relieve Vinesh Phogat, Punia, clearing way for former's election bid

Railways initiates process to relieve Vinesh Phogat, Punia, clearing way for former's election bid

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's resignations accepted by Indian Railways ahead of Haryana polls

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's resignations accepted by Indian Railways ahead of Haryana polls

Vinesh should have aimed for Olympic gold in 2028: Mahavir Phogat

Vinesh should have aimed for Olympic gold in 2028: Mahavir Phogat

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement