Vinesh Phogat claims she got no support in Paris Olympics after disqualification, says 'politics happened...'

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has claimed that she got no support in Paris after she was disqualified from contesting in the gold medal match for weighing 100 grams in the 50 kg weight category. The drastic efforts to cut down her weight in time before the weigh-in went in vain but it led her to dehydration and was hospitalised as well. Indian Olympics Association (IOA) Chief PT Usha visited Vinesh at the hospital to show solidarity and also clicked a picture with her.

But Vinesh has now claimed that she got no support in Paris and that PT Usha clicking a picture with her and posting on social media was all a part of the politics. "I don't know what support I got there. PT Usha madam visited me at the hospital. One photo was clicked...Like you said, in politics a lot happens behind closed doors. Similarly, politics happened there (in Paris) as well.

"That's why I was heartbroken. Otherwise, a lot of people are saying 'don't leave wrestling'. For what I should continue? There is politics everywhere," she added. Moreover, Vinesh Phogat also claimed that she didn't know that her photo was clicked with PT Usha and it was all a farce to garner attention on social media.

"You are on a hospital bed, where you don't know what's happening in life outside, you are going through one of the worst phases of your life. At that place, just to show everyone you are standing with me, aap bina bataye photo kheench rahe ho, fir social media pe daal ke bol rahe ho hum saath khade hain (you clicked a photo without telling me and then putting on social media to show to the world that you are standing with me)," she said. For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat has joined politics since then and is contesting Haryana Assembly elections for Congress.