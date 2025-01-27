Uzbekistan GM Yakubboev declines handshake with Vaishali, apologises and explains reason later

Follow us on Image Source : X/CHESSBASE INDIA Vaishali shaking hands with Yakubboev

Uzbekistan Grand Master Nodirbek Yakubboev stirred up a controversy by refusing to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament. However, after the video related to the incident went viral on social media, the Uzbek GM apologised and said that he meant no disrespect for the opponent but his gesture was because of 'religious reasons.'

ChessBase India shared the video on social media in which Vaishali can be seen extending her hand before the start of the fourth-round game. However, Yakkuboev sat without responding leaving the Indian visibly awkward. He lost the match and is currently on three points after eight rounds in the Challengers' section.

After the criticism, Yakubboev came up with a lengthy response on X stating that he had all the respect for Vaishali and her younger brother R Praggnanandha but he didn't shake hands due to religious reasons. "I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons.

"I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologise. I have some additional explanations: 1. Chess is not haram. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do," Yakubboev wrote.

Yakubboev avoided such an awkward situation in the eighth round game against Romania's Irina Bulmaga informing her about his religious beliefs. "Today (Sunday) I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali I couldn't tell them about it before the game and there was an awkward situation," he added.