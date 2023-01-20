Usain Bolt reacts to financial scam, Jamaican sprinting athlete loses $12.7 million

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Usain Bolt during 13th IAAF World Athletics Championships at Daegu Stadium.

Jamaican athlete and gold medallist Usain Bolt has ended up losing $12.7 million. It is being reported that the athlete lost his money which was secured in his account with a Jamaican investment firm. Bolt is now considering the possibility of taking the matter to court. The athlete had his account at Kingston-based Stocks and Securities (SSL) and as of now, his bank balance has come down to $12000. This piece of information has been confirmed by his lawyer Linton Gordon.

While reacting to the entire incident, Bolt's lawyer Linton Gordon said that he along with his client will take legal action if the firm denies returning their funds. After his lawyer's statement, now Bolt has strongly reacted to it and he has sent out two tweets. The Olympic medallist also posted a picture on his official Instagram handle reacting to the entire incident.

Bolt's tweets read:

A time to keep and a time to speak; A time of war, and a time of ….. Deafening Silence

Usain Bolt's Instagram caption reads:

In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY #CrypticWorld

Jamaica has launched an investigation into this matter. Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that it has now placed the firm in 'enhanced oversight' while it conducts the investigation. According to Bolt's lawyer Linton Gordon, the account was meant to serve as Bolt's pension for him and his parents. Bolt retired in 2017 after dominating the global sprinting circuit. It can also be said that Bolt revived the sport that was always in the spotlight due to doping scandals. Bolt's heroics are a testament to the fact that he became a household name like Brazilian soccer legend Pele and American boxing champion Muhammad Ali. The Jamaican sprinter is a record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay and is also considered as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

