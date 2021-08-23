Follow us on Image Source : AP Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch live in India

Live Streaming Tokyo Paralympics 2020: How to Watch Live in India Online on Eurosport

Tokyo Paralympics Live Streaming: The best-ever Olympics just went by for India and the country looks good for its best-ever Paralympics with an unprecedented 54 inspirational athletes eyeing a medal haul that might just surpass the double-digit figure for the first time at the showpiece, on Tuesday.

At what time does the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics begin?

The likes of star javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu -- both 2016 Rio Paralympics gold winners -- will lead the biggest ever contingent with India expecting at least 15 medals, including five gold. India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to few countries pulling out. The expectation of unprecedented success would not be wide off the mark as at least four Indians are ranked top of the world while six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will begin at 04:30 pm IST on Tuesday (August 24).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be available on the India TV sports page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on the Discovery+ app.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Paralympics 2020?

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will be live on Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) and Eurosport TV Channel.

