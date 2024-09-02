Monday, September 02, 2024
     
  5. Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar clinch bronze medal in para-archery mixed team event at Paralympics 2024

Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar clinch bronze medal in para-archery mixed team event at Paralympics 2024

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar became the first Indian pair to win an archery medal at the Paralympic Games. The Indian duo defeated an Italian pair to win the bronze medal in Paris.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2024 23:20 IST
Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.
Image Source : GETTY Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar.

The Indian team of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the mixed-team compound event at the ongoing Paralympic Games 2024. The Indian pair of Sheetal and Rakesh got the better of the Italian team by a very close margin of 156-155 to take the third prize in the team event.

Sheetal and Rakesh left no stone unturned in the bronze medal match after losing in their semifinal to an Iranian pair. The Indians registered a come-from-behind victory in the bronze medal match. In the four-end game, the Indians were trailing 38-40 after the first end. They found their mojo soon with both the Indians hitting 10s in the next end to take the maximum 40 points. They then collected 38 points in the next end to trail 116-117 going into the final end.

But Rakesh and Sheetal returned to hitting 10s as they collected 40 points, while the Italian pair took 38 as the Indians edged-past in a nail-biting thriller to win the match.

More to follow...

