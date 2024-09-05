Sarfaraz Khan's reaction to brother Musheer's heroic ton in Duleep Trophy 2024 goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND BCCI/X Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan during the Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru on September 5, 2024

Musheer Khan witnessed a memorable debut in the Duleep Trophy as he smashed a brilliant Hundred against the India A team on Thursday, September 5. The rising youngster scored an unbeaten 105 runs off 227 balls to drag the India B team from 94/7 to a 202/7 total on Day 1 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening day of India's 2024-25 domestic season witnessed bowlers dominating both first-round fixtures. But Musheer stood strong against star and established bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan to produce his third First-Class hundred.

Musheer's valiant hundred triggered celebrations in India B camp but it was his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan who stole the attention of the camera with his reaction. Sarfaraz did not hide his happiness as he rose from his chair to celebrate his younger brother's heroics.

Both Sarfaraz and Musheer are part of India B's playing eleven and the former is in contention to make India's team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh at home. Sarafaz, batting at No.4 position, scored 9 runs off 35 balls before losing his wicket to Avesh Khan on a lbw dismissal.

In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal started well by smashing 30 runs off 59 balls but was not able to convert it into a big innings. Captain Easwaran scored 13 runs while Sarfaraz, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to reach double figures for India B.

Navdeep Saini, who came in as Mohammed Siraj's replacement, displayed his batting skills as he joined Musheer to add 108 runs for the eighth wicket. Saini scored a brilliant 29* off 74 balls and Musheer remained unbeaten on 105 off 227 balls. Khaleel, Avesh and Deep took two wickets each for the India A team but spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav, struggled to make an impact.

