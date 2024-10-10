Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
  5. Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Colaba residence of Ratan Tata to pay last respects | WATCH

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday, October 9 in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital at the age of 86. The sporting fraternity in India is mourning the loss of one of India's greatest industrialists.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 9:49 IST
Sachin Tendulkar.
Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Ratan Tata at his Colaba residence in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10. The former India cricketer also penned a heartfelt post for the veteran industrialist on X, formerly Twitter, to pay homage to him.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation.  I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," Tendulkar captioned his post.

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar visits Ratan Tata's residence in Colaba to pay tribute

More to follow..........

