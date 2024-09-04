Wednesday, September 04, 2024
     
  5. Sachin Khilari secures 21st medal for India at Paris Paralympics, wins silver in men's shot put F46 event

India's remarkable performance at the Paris Paralympic Games continued today with Sachin Khilari winning the 21st medal for the country in the men's shot put F46 event. Sachin's best throw was 16.32 metres and finished 0.06 points behind the gold medallist Greg Stewart of Canada.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 14:46 IST
Paris Paralympics 2024
Image Source : PTI Sachin Khilari

Sachin Khilari of India has secured a silver medal in the men's shot put F46 event in the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris. He recorded the best throw of 16.32 metres in six attempts and finished 0.06 points behind the gold medallist Greg Stewart of Canada. This is India's 21st medal of the Games this year and it is already the best-ever performance having overhauled the 19-medal tally at the Tokyo three years ago.

The 34-year-old Sachin created an Area Record with his throw and this also turned out to be the best performance of his career having previously won a gold medal at the World Championships in 2023 and 2024 at Paris and Kobe and at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Sachin's silver is the 8th for India at the Games this year apart from three gold and 10 bronze medals. 

As far as the men's shot put final event is concerned, Sachin was at the gold medal position after his second throw but Greg Stewart went past him in the third attempt. With not much difference to chase, Khilari tried his best to go past his Canadian counterpart but the best he could throw was 16.31 metres. In the subsequent attempts, Stewart threw his personal best throw of 16.38 metres and sealed the gold medal in the fifth attempt.

Sachin Khilari couldn't better his 16.32 metres throw and had to settle for the silver medal while Luka Bakovic won the bronze medal with the personal best throw of 16.27 metres. Two more Indian athletes - Mohd Yaseer and Rohit Kumar - were competing in the final but they finished at 8th and 9th place with the best throw of 14.21 and 14.10 metres.

Men's shot put F46 event final results

Gold medal - Greg Stewart (Canada)

Silver medal - Sachin Khilari (India)

Bronze medal - Luka Bakovic (Croatia)

