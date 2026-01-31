Royal Rumble 2026: Check new timing and where to watch WWE PLE live on TV and stream online in India? Royal Rumble 2026 launches the Road to WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia, featuring star-studded men’s and women’s Rumble matches, major title stakes, and career-defining bouts including Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn and AJ Styles vs Gunther. Check where to watch in India.

The Road to WrestleMania officially begins with Royal Rumble 2026, an event that promises a blend of spectacle, uncertainty and career-defining moments. For the first time, WWE stages its most unpredictable premium live event in Saudi Arabia, adding an extra layer of intrigue as the global spotlight shifts to Riyadh for one of the company’s flagship nights.

As always, the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches sit at the heart of the show. Thirty competitors in each match will enter at timed intervals, all chasing the same reward: a guaranteed world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42. History suggests that momentum built here often shapes the entire wrestling year, and this edition feels particularly open-ended, with no single favourite towering over the field.

The men’s match is expected to feature a mix of established main-event stars such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and Bron Brekkar among many others. Several wrestlers arrive with unfinished business after a turbulent year, while others see the Rumble as their clearest path to the biggest stage of all. Surprise entrants such as Chris Jericho too can shock everyone.

The women’s Royal Rumble carries similar intrigue. The division has grown deeper and more competitive, making sustained runs harder to predict. Past winners have used this platform to redefine their careers, and with multiple championship contenders in the mix, one inspired performance could alter the WrestleMania landscape overnight.

Beyond the Rumble matches, the card features high-stakes championship clashes, such as Sami Zayn taking on Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has put his career on the line against Gunther.

Royal Rumble 2026 Broadcast Details

When to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 1.

At what time does the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 being held?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 football match will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where can you watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 on TV in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 online in India?

Indian fans can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 live on Netflix.