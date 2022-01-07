Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 17 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Updates

Friday, January 07, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 17 Live Score: Get the live Kabaddi score, updates, scorecard, raid by raid commentary and highlights between Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan from Bengaluru.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: January 07, 2022 18:52 IST
A moment from Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match in PKL 7
A moment from Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers match in PKL 7

Captain leading from the front

Haryana's raiders are in top form this season, here are some glimpse

Haryana dominated the last time they faced Bengal

Head to head - Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Match number 7 for Bengal Warriors 

Haryana's starting 7

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 17

  • Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

January 7 (Friday), 2022

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. 

Venue

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards

