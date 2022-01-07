Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 17 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Updates

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 17 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Match UpdatesCaptain leading from the front
Haryana's raiders are in top form this season, here are some glimpse
Haryana dominated the last time they faced Bengal
Head to head - Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
Match number 7 for Bengal Warriors
Haryana's starting 7
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 17
- Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
January 7 (Friday), 2022
7:30 PM IST
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Live Streaming
As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar.
Venue
Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre
Match timings
7:30 PM onwards