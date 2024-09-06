Praveen Kumar clinches India's record-breaking sixth Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Indian athlete Praveen Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024

Praveen Kumar clinched a gold medal in the men's high jump event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. He registered a brilliant jump of 2.08m to clinch his second and India's 11th medal in Paralympics history.

The 21-year-old athlete from Noida, Uttar Pradesh became the only second Indian after Mariyappan Thangavelu to win a gold in the high jump events in Paralympics. The USA's Derek Loccident clinched silver with a 2.06m jump while Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan finished third to take a bronze medal with a 2.03m jump.

He led India to its record-breaking sixth gold medal in Paralympics history, surpassing five-gold success at the 2022 Tokyo Para Games. Praveen, the silver medalist in Tokyo, also helped India extend their record medal tally at the Paris Games to 26.

India's gold medalists at Paris Paralympics 2024

Avani Lekhara (Shooting) - Women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 Nitesh Kumar (Badminton) - Men's singles SL3 Sumit Antil (Athletics) - Men's javelin throw F64 Harvnder Singh (Archery) - Men's individual recurve open Dharambir (Athletics) - Men's club throw F51 Praveen Kumar (Athletics) - Men's high jump T64

