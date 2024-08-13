PM Modi likely to meet Indian medallists of Paris Olympics on August 15: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, AP PM Modi, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the country's medallists of the Paris Olympics 2024 on the 15th of August, i.e. Independence Day. The Indian PM met with the Indian athletes ahead of the Olympics and is now likely to have another physical interaction with them in a couple of days.

India bagged six medals at the Paris Olympics 2024, securing the nation's joint second-best performance at the Games in terms of medals won. Modi kept wishing the athletes right after their medal wins and has also made phone calls to a few of them.

The Prime Minister wrote a post on X for India's last medal winner (until now ahead of Vinesh Phogat's decision) Aman Sehrawat. "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," he wrote.

Modi also congratulated shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh after they won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. "Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in the 10 m Air Pistol mixed team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," he wrote.

The Indian Prime Minister also supported Vinesh Phogat. "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he wrote.

The shooting was the major highlight for India at the Games. From drawing a blank in the previous two Summer Games, the Indian shooters fired three medals at the single Games with Manu Bhaker winning two. Neeraj Chopra brought another medal in Javelin - this time a silver, while the men's hockey team clinched another bronze. Aman kept wrestling's streak intact with a bronze.

Indian medal winners at Olympics 2024:

Manu Bhaker - 10m air pistol (bronze)

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh - 10m air pistol mixed event (bronze)

Swapnil Kusale - 50m rifle 3 positions (bronze)

Indian men's hockey team (bronze)

Neeraj Chopra (silver)

Aman Sehrawat (bronze)