Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
PM Modi interacts with team India athletes after their Paris Paralympics 2024 success

Team India achieved a historic T20 finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. Avani Lekhara, Sumit Antil won back-to-bacK to medals after their golden triumph at the 17th edition of the Summer Para Games.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Written By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: September 12, 2024 16:02 IST
PM Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with Indian para athletes in New Delhi on September 12, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met team India athletes after their record-breaking success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. The Indian PM also interacted with members of the Indian contingent and personally congratulated them for making India proud.

The Indian contingent returned back home with 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, 10 more than its previous best at the 2020 Tokyo Para Games. India also achieved a historic 18th place in the medal table with seven golds in Paris.

Modi also signed some athletes' medals while the gold medalist Avani Lekhara represented the PM with the team India jersey saying, 'Thank You Sir For All Your Support'. 

Meanwhile, Indian shooter Mona Agarwal revealed her excitement after meeting PM Modi on Thursday. She won a bronze medal in the women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1 event in Paris to achieve India's first-ever double podium finish in a women's event in Paralympics history. She added that she always wanted to meet PM Modi and revealed that they discussed a lot of issues. 

"We had discussions on a lot of issues," Mona Agarwal told ANI. "He spoke to us personally. I always wanted to meet PM Modi personally and now I got this opportunity. He asked about my children and my family. It is a really good feeling that the Prime Minister of the country is very well aware of our families."

Team India medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024

S. No. Athlete Medal Sport Category
1. Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
2. Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
3. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35
4. Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1
5. Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
6. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35
7. Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47
8. Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56
9. Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3
10. Manisha Ramadass Bronze Badminton Women’s singles SU5
11. Thulasimathi Murugesan Silver Badminton Women’s singles SU5
12. Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men’s singles SL4
13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open
14. Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64
15. Nithya Sre Sivan Bronze Badminton Women's singles SH6
16. Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m T20
17. Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T63
18. Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T63
19. Ajeet Singh Silver  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
20. Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
21. Sachin Khilari Silver  Athletics Men’s shot put F46
22. Harvinder Singh Gold Archery Men's individual recurve open
23. Dharambir Gold  Athletics Men's club throw 51
24. Pranav Soorma Silver Athletics Men's club throw 51
25. Kapil Parmar Bronze Judo Men's -60kg J1
26. Simran Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T12
27. Navdeep Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F41
28. Hokato Hotozhe Sema Bronze Athletics Men's shot put
29. Praveen Kumar Gold Athletics Men's high jump
