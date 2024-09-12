PM Modi interacts with team India athletes after their Paris Paralympics 2024 success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with Indian para athletes in New Delhi on September 12, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met team India athletes after their record-breaking success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. The Indian PM also interacted with members of the Indian contingent and personally congratulated them for making India proud.

The Indian contingent returned back home with 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, 10 more than its previous best at the 2020 Tokyo Para Games. India also achieved a historic 18th place in the medal table with seven golds in Paris.

Modi also signed some athletes' medals while the gold medalist Avani Lekhara represented the PM with the team India jersey saying, 'Thank You Sir For All Your Support'.

Meanwhile, Indian shooter Mona Agarwal revealed her excitement after meeting PM Modi on Thursday. She won a bronze medal in the women's R2 10 m air rifle standing SH1 event in Paris to achieve India's first-ever double podium finish in a women's event in Paralympics history. She added that she always wanted to meet PM Modi and revealed that they discussed a lot of issues.

"We had discussions on a lot of issues," Mona Agarwal told ANI. "He spoke to us personally. I always wanted to meet PM Modi personally and now I got this opportunity. He asked about my children and my family. It is a really good feeling that the Prime Minister of the country is very well aware of our families."

