PKL 2024 final live telecast: When and where to watch Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates showdown clash?

After over two months of intense competition, Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will get its winner on Sunday, December 29. Three-time champions Patna Pirates are up against Haryana Steelers in the final of the 11th season of the tournament.

Steelers are in their second consecutive final after narrowly missing out on the title last year to Puneri Paltan. Pirates, the most successful team in the competition's history, last made it to the PKL final in season 8 when they lost to Dabang Delhi K.C. Before that, they had won three consecutive seasons of the PKL. Steelers are into their second final after having narrowly missed out on the title last year.

Both teams saw close wins over their opponents in the semifinals. While the Steelers defeated UP Yoddhas in the first semifinal 28-25, the Pirates got the better of Dabang Delhi K.C in the other semifinal 32-28. Ahead of all the action, here is how you can watch the PKL 2024 final on TV and online in India.

When will the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final take place?

The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final will be held on Sunday, the 29th of December.

Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final take place?

The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final will take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

When will the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final start?

The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final will start at 8:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final on TV?

The live telecast of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final online?

Live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 final will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.