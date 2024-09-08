Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch Parade of Nations on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Paralympics.

After 11 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics is set to draw to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony. The closing ceremony of the global event will be organised at Stade de France which played host to the Paris Olympic Games.

Athletes Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal will be India's flag-bearers at the Parade of Nations. Harvinder Singh created history at the Paris Paralympics by becoming India's first archer to win gold in para archery whereas Preethi became the first Indian to win a medal in the track and field category at the Paralympics.

The closing ceremony will celebrate a total of 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations.

Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Monday at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony live on TV?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live on DD Sports.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony online?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024