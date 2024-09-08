Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch Parade of Nations on TV, online?

India enjoyed its best-ever outing in the history of the Paralympics in Paris. Pooja Ojha is the only Indian who will be in action at the Games on September 8, Sunday in the Women's Kayak Singles 200m KL1 semifinals.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 13:24 IST
Paris Paralympics.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Paralympics.

After 11 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics is set to draw to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony. The closing ceremony of the global event will be organised at Stade de France which played host to the Paris Olympic Games.

Athletes Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal will be India's flag-bearers at the Parade of Nations. Harvinder Singh created history at the Paris Paralympics by becoming India's first archer to win gold in para archery whereas Preethi became the first Indian to win a medal in the track and field category at the Paralympics.

The closing ceremony will celebrate a total of 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations.

Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Monday at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony live on TV?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live on DD Sports.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony online?

The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

 

 

India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024

S. No. Athlete Medal Sport Category
1. Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
2. Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
3. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35
4. Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1
5. Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
6. Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35
7. Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47
8. Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56
9. Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3
10. Manisha Ramadass Bronze Badminton Women’s singles SU5
11. Thulasimathi Murugesan Silver Badminton Women’s singles SU5
12. Suhas Yathiraj Silver Badminton Men’s singles SL4
13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open
14. Sumit Antil Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F64
15. Nithya Sre Sivan Bronze Badminton Women's singles SH6
16. Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m T20
17. Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T63
18. Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's high jump T63
19. Ajeet Singh Silver  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
20. Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze  Athletics Men's javelin throw F46
21. Sachin Khilari Silver  Athletics Men’s shot put F46
22. Harvinder Singh Gold Archery Men's individual recurve open
23. Dharambir Gold  Athletics Men's club throw 51
24. Pranav Soorma Silver Athletics Men's club throw 51
25. Kapil Parmar Bronze Judo Men's -60kg J1
26. Simran Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T12
27. Navdeep Gold Athletics Men's javelin throw F41

 

