Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch Parade of Nations on TV, online?

After 11 days of mouth-watering action, the Paris Paralympics is set to draw to a close on Sunday, September 8 with a grand closing ceremony. The closing ceremony of the global event will be organised at Stade de France which played host to the Paris Olympic Games.
Athletes Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal will be India's flag-bearers at the Parade of Nations. Harvinder Singh created history at the Paris Paralympics by becoming India's first archer to win gold in para archery whereas Preethi became the first Indian to win a medal in the track and field category at the Paralympics.
The closing ceremony will celebrate a total of 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations.
Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Streaming and Broadcast details
When will the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony start?
The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Monday at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony live on TV?
The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live on DD Sports.
Where to watch the Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony online?
The Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024
|S. No.
|Athlete
|Medal
|Sport
|Category
|1.
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|2.
|Mona Agarwal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|3.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 100m T35
|4.
|Manish Narwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|5.
|Rubina Francis
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|6.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|7.
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|8.
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|9.
|Nitesh Kumar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|10.
|Manisha Ramadass
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|11.
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Silver
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|12.
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men’s singles SL4
|13.
|Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi
|Bronze
|Archery
|Mixed Team Compound Open
|14.
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|15.
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's singles SH6
|16.
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m T20
|17.
|Sharad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|18.
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|19.
|Ajeet Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|20.
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|21.
|Sachin Khilari
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put F46
|22.
|Harvinder Singh
|Gold
|Archery
|Men's individual recurve open
|23.
|Dharambir
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|24.
|Pranav Soorma
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|25.
|Kapil Parmar
|Bronze
|Judo
|Men's -60kg J1
|26.
|Simran
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T12
|27.
|Navdeep
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F41