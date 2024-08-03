Paris Olympics: Who is Lovlina Borgohain's quarterfinal opponent Li Qian? All you need to know about her

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lovlina Borgohain and Li Qian.

Paris Olympics: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is one win away from doing what no other Indian pugilist has ever done at the Olympics. She is already an Olympic medallist - a bronze winner in the Tokyo Games in the 69kg category. But she is aiming for another one and this time in the 75kg category in Paris.

When she will step into the boxing ring for a nine-minute bout, Lovlina will have history in her sights. The Tokyo medallist has a chance to become the most decorated Indian boxer at the Summer Games if she manages to win a second medal. Only Mary Kom and Vijender Singh have medals in boxing at the Games and both of them have one. But Lovlina has a tall task in the form of Li Qian ahead of her.

A familiar foe in Li Qian awaits Lovlina in quarters

Li Qian is not a new opponent for Lovlina. She has faced her a few times and has even defeated her en route to her World Championship title last year in Delhi in the semifinals. But after that, she had not been able to get past the Chinese opponent, losing to her in the Asian Games final and then in the Grand Prix of Czechia this year.

Li Qian is the top-seeded boxer in this weight category and one of the favourites for a medal in Paris. She already has two Olympic medals to her name - Silver in 2021 and a bronze in 2016. Qian is the reigning Asian Games champion, getting the better of Lovlina in the final in China last year. She also has a gold medal to her name in the 2018 World Championships along with Silver and Bronze at the 2014 and 2023 Worlds, respectively.

Qian also won a Silver at the 2014 Asian Games. She has bagged three medals in the Asian Championships - two golds in 2017 and 2019 and a Silver in 2015.

Meanwhile, Lovlina also has several top medals to show for. She is the bronze medal winner from the Tokyo Games, the current World Champion in the 75kg category, and a bronze winner at the Worlds in 2018 and 2019. She also has three Asian championships medals - one gold in 2022, and two bronze coming in 2017 and 2021.