Paris Olympics, India's Day 7 Schedule: Manu Bhaker back in action; Lakshya Sen targets semi-final spot

After an eventful day on Thursday, the Indian contingent will return to action on Day 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024 with new hopes for medals. India claimed its third medal after Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 position event on Thursday and eyes one more on Friday.

Four medal contenders PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, and Sift Kaur Samra suffered elimination on Day 6 but Indian fans have reason to cheer on Day 7. Two-time Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker will be back in action in the women's 25m pistol precision qualification event with Esha Singh.

Indian hockey team takes on rival Australia in their last pool match having already secured a quarter-final qualification. India's only Judo player Tulika Maan will begin her campaign in the round of 16 and will feature in medal matches if she progresses to the semi-final. In archery, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will feature in the mixed team round of 16 matches.

Paris Olympics 2024, India's Day 7 Schedule

12:30 PM: Golf - Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in men's individual round 2.

12:30 PM: Shooting - Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in women's 25m pistol precision qualification.

01:00 PM: Shooting - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in men's skeet qualification day 1.

01:00 PM: Archery - India's Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara take on Indonesia's Diananda Choirunsima and Arif Pangestu in a mixed team round of 16 match. (Medal matches followed in the evening).

01:00 PM: Rowing - Balraj Panwar in men's singles sculls classification.

01:30 PM: Judo - Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz in the women's +75 kg round of 32 match.

03:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumaran in women's dinghy race 3 and 4.

04:45 PM: Hockey - India vs Australia men's hockey match (India's last pool match)

6:30 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

7:05 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy race 3 and 4.

9:40 PM: Athletics - Ankita and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m round 1.

11:40 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put qualification.