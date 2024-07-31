Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16

Manu Bhaker has emerged as the most successful Indian athlete at the Paris Olympics thus far. The 22-year-old shooter has already helped India bag two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed event. She is still in contention for a medal in the women's 25m pistol event on Friday, August 2.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel