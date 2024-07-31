Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16
Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16

India is currently occupying the 33rd spot on the medal tally with two bronze medals to its credit. While there are several Indian athletes in action today, none of them will be competing in a medal event.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2024 11:55 IST
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16

Manu Bhaker has emerged as the most successful Indian athlete at the Paris Olympics thus far. The 22-year-old shooter has already helped India bag two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed event. She is still in contention for a medal in the women's 25m pistol event on Friday, August 2.

Live updates :Paris Olympics Day 5 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy aim to secure berth in round of 16

  • Jul 31, 2024 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting | Day 5

    • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale to compete in the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification round
    • Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari: Day 2 of the women's trap qualification
  • Jul 31, 2024 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton | Day 5

    • PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba in women's singles group stage
    • Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie in the men's singles group stage
    • HS Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat in the men's singles group stage
  • Jul 31, 2024 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    A warm welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the fifth day of the mega-event and there will be a lot of Indian athletes in action. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

