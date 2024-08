Follow us on Image Source : AP Lakshya Sen lost the final two games after a winning opening set to suffer Paris Olympics exit

Agony for India continued on Day 10 as the country's medal tally stayed at three with Lakshya Sen losing his bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia despite winning the opening game on Monday, August 5 in Badminton men's singles. Zii Jia won 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 to clinch the bronze medal as India's dream of an individual medal in badminton in men's competition was broken and the streak too ended after winning medals in 2012, 2016 and Tokyo 2020 albeit all women.

More to follow...